1 killed, 5 injured in car accident in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): At least one person was killed and five sustained injuries in a car accident in Shimla's Rohri area on Thursday, the Shimla Police informed.



"Tonight at about 1:45 am an accident took place on Jakhar link road, about two kilometres from Rohru towards Chirgaon. Six boys were in the vehicle when the accident took place. Out of them, five sustained injuries and one lost his life," they informed.

The police identified the affected individuals Aman, Abhay (driver), Raghav Rawat, Ritik, Rajan, and Nitish Kumar, who lost his life.

A case has been registered in the Rohru Police station. (ANI)

