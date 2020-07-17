1 killed, over 18 injured in bus-truck collision near Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man was killed and over 18 people were injured when a bus carrying migrant labourers collided with a truck near Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur in the wee hours of Friday.

"A tourist bus, carrying migrant labourers, collided with a truck at Ghatampur Kotwali crossing. The bus was travelling from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan. The driver of the bus died on the spot and more than one and half dozen people were injured in the accident," said Ravi Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Ghatampur.

Police took all the injured to Ghatampur's Common Service Centre (CSC), from where six critically injured passengers were referred to Kanpur District Hospital. (ANI)

