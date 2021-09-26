1 killed, several missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's Motihari

Motihari (Bihar) [India], September 26 (ANI): One person was killed and four others have gone missing after a boat in which they were travelling in capsized on Sunday in Bihar's Motihari district, officials said.



According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Motihari, Anil Kumar, the mishap took place this morning on the Sikharna River.

"A total of 21 people were present on the boat. Out of which one person died and four sustained injuries. Four persons have gone missing," said the additional district magistrate.

"All the four injured have been admitted to hospital, as their condition is said to be critical. Currently, a rescue operation is underway to find out the missing persons," the official added. (ANI)

