1 labourer dead and 2 missing while working in Delhi Jal Board drain

New Delhi [India], Jun 28 (ANI): One labourer died and two others went missing while working at a Delhi Jal Board drain in Khyala area of the national capital here on Friday.

The deceased, Shahrukh, aged 25 years, was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital but was declared brought dead. He was a resident of Bulandshahr.

Police received a call around 1.00 PM.

Local Police and fire brigade reached the spot and were able to save only one worker.

The other two workers Ankit (19) from Hardoi and Devinder Sharma (25) could not be found despite repeated efforts by the fire department.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had awarded a contract to M/S Paritibha Industries, based in Nilothi, to erect cemented wall over the drain for the treatment of water.

A total of 10 workers were present at the spot for miscellaneous jobs like drilling and wiring. (ANI)

