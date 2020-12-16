1 Maoist dead in Sukma encounter

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 16 (ANI): A Maoist cadre was found dead on Wednesday following an encounter near Rajpenta area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj said.



In the joint operation by the District Reserve Guard and the 223 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, one locally fabricated under-barrel grenade launcher and two muzzleloading rifles were also recovered.

In a similar incident in Singaram forest area near Diguvajanabha on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between security forces in the early hours of Sunday, said a statement. (ANI)

