1 more held in Mumbai 'marijuana cake-making bakery' case: NCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested one person, a college student, for allegedly running a "marijuana cake baking bakery" in the Malad area in Mumbai. Earlier the agency had arrested three persons in the case.

According to the NCB, the college student was arrested on Saturday during a raid in connection with the case.

"LSD drug has been seized from his possession," the NCB said.

Previously on June 12, the NCB had arrested three persons, including a woman in what the agency says is the first case in the country in which the edible weed is used for baking cake.



The agency had also seized 830 grams of edible weed brownie and 160 grams of marijuana during the raid.

"We explored a new trend among the young generation of consuming substance through brownie weed cakes which are mixed and baked accordingly. This is the first case in India in which the edible weed is used for baking cake," NCB Mumbai had said.

Meanwhile, in another case, a 35-year old rickshaw driver was arrested by the NCB on Saturday from the Jogeshwari area in the city. Cocaine worth Rs 3 lakh was seized from his possession.

"The accused driver used to deliver drugs to posh areas in the city," the NCB said.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

