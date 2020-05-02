Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Dehradun on Saturday, as per information provided by J C Pandey, Nodal Officer, State Health Directorate.
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 59.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 37,336, including 26,167 active cases.
So far, 9,950 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,218 deaths have been recorded in the country. (ANI)
1 more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 59
ANI | Updated: May 02, 2020 17:59 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): One new COVID-19 case has been reported in Dehradun on Saturday, as per information provided by J C Pandey, Nodal Officer, State Health Directorate.