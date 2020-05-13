1 new COVID-19 positive case in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 (ANI): One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 70.

Out of the total cases, 23 are active, according to Uttarakhand Health Department.

Meanwhile, 23 cases were registered and 403 accused were arrested in Uttarakhand on Wednesday for various violations during the lockdown.

So far, 2,927 cases have been registered in the state and 17,373 accused have been arrested, as per the information provided by the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters. (ANI)

