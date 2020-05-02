1 person booked for assaulting police team in Mumbai's Kurla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against one person for allegedly assaulting a police team while it was on COVID-19 related enforcement duty in the Kurla Pipeline area on April 29.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 353,188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police is yet to arrest the accused.

This comes amid nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As per the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has 11,506 COVID-19 cases, including 1,879 cured/discharged/migrated and 485 deaths. (ANI)

