1 person in J-K with travel history to Saudi reports high viral load, kept in isolation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): One person in Jammu and Kashmir with travel history Saudi Arabia has reported high viral load, a senior official said.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Jammu and Kashmir said, "One more person in the Union Territory (UT) with history of travel to Saudi Arabia has reported high viral load. He has been kept in isolation. Confirmation awaited."

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22). (ANI)

