1 policeman killed, two others injured after terrorists open fire in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): A policeman was killed and two others were injured on Tuesday after terrorists fired upon a Naka party in the Lal Bazar area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased policeman was identified as ASI Mushtaq Ahmad.

"ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the #martyr for his supreme #sacrifice made in the line of duty. The other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, the police had informed that the injured have been shifted to a hospital and the area has been cordoned off to track down the attackers.

"Terrorists fired upon police naka party at Lal Bazar area of #Srinagar city. In this terror incident, three police personnel got injured and they have been shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned. Further details shall follow," it said.

Earlier on Monday, the ADGP Kashmir said that a terrorist belonging to the proscribed Jasih-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, identified as Kaiser Koka and active since 2018, was trapped in an encounter in Awantipora.

A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by the Police, Army and CRPF on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Awantipora that led to the killing of two terrorists.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated effectively thus leading to the encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two JeM terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the encounter site.

They have been identified as Kaisar Rashid Koka son of Ab Rashid Koka resident of Tengpora, Kaigam and Ishaq Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Nabi Lone resident of Lelhar, Pulwama.

As per the police records, the killed terrorist Kaiser Koka was a categorized terrorist and was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

He was active since the year 2018 and had ex-filtrated to Pakistan. After acquiring arms and ammunition and training, he infiltrated back to the Kashmir valley and was active in the areas of Awantipora and Pulwama.

He was also involved in an IED attack at Larmoo Awantipora on May 2 in which two CRPF personnel got injured.

While as, the other killed terrorist Ishaq Ahmad Lone was a hybrid terrorist and was also involved in several cases including the attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials. (ANI)