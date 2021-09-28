1 terrorist killed, another surrendered in J-K's Uri

Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): One Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was neutralised while another surrendered during an operation in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Indian Army on Tuesday.

According to Major General Virendra Vats, General officer commanding (GOC), 19 Infantry Division, the terrorist was killed on Sunday. "After he was neutralised, another terrorist, identified as Ali Babar Patra (19), pleaded for his life and later surrendered," he said.

The eliminated terrorist has been identified as Atiq ur Rehman alias Qari Anas (33).

The operation was carried out over nine days along the Line of Control (LoC) border near Salamabad nallah in the Uri sector.

"On September 18, when the patrolling team detected the infiltration movement by a group of six people along the LoC, an encounter took place. During the encounter, two infiltrators crossed the border and sneaked into the Indian side, while the four others--Tayyab (24), Abu Bakkar Salfi (22), Abu Khitab (35), and Usman alias Abu Slaria (27)-- remained on the Pakistan side," said Major General Vats.

He further said, "After the firefight, the four terrorists, who were on the other side of the LoC fence, retreated back to Pakistan, taking the advantage of dense foliage and darkness," adding that additional forces were mobilised to cordon off the area in order to trace the two terrorists, who sneaked into the Indian side.

"On September 25, we traced down the two terrorists at Salamabad nallah. Of the two, one was neutralised on September 26 morning. Once this terrorist was killed, his accomplices, Ali Babar Patra, pleaded for his life. The surrendered terrorist is a resident of Okara district in Punjab, Pakistan." he added.

The terrorist, who is a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) member, revealed that he underwent three-week training in Muzaffarabad. Salamabad Nallah is the same area that had a history of infiltration in 2016, the Army officer said.

"This infiltration group was supported by Pakistan side by three porters who had come till LoC along with supplies," said Vats.

He also stated that the movement of such a large group cannot take without the complicity of the Pakistan army deployed on the other side. "There have been movements at launch pads across LoC. In last seven days, seven terrorists neutralised, one terrorist apprehended," the Major General said.

The Indian army has recovered seven AK series weapons, nine pistols and revolvers and over 80 grenades and Indian and Pakistan currency in the Uri operation since 18. (ANI)