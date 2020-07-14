Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Anantnag district's Srigufwara area in Jammu and Kashmir, said the Kashmir Zone Police.
An encounter began between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Monday. Police and security forces are present at the spot.
Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police. (ANI)
1 terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Anantnag
ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:20 IST
