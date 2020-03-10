1 tested positive for coronavirus in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): One sample has tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Jammu and Kashmir, till date, 705 number of travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 491 in home quarantine (including Yatri Bhawan, Jammu), nine in hospital quarantine, 53 in home surveillance, while 150 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 56 samples have been sent for testing, 26 of them are negative, while one tested positive and 29 reports are awaited," Jammu and Kashmir administration said in a bulletin.

The WHO has declared the novel coronavirus as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). Till date, it has spread to 115 countries with 114,635 confirmed cases. The virus has claimed over 4,000 lives in countries including China, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

In India, 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected with zero deaths.

Coronavirus lab testing facilities have started in the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences at Soura in Srinagar and Government Medical College Jammu.

Control rooms and surveillance teams have been constituted across all the districts of the UT to meet any sort of eventuality. (ANI)

