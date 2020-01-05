1 woman killed after roof of building collapses in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): One woman has succumbed to her injuries after the roof of a building collapsed here in Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Dulari Devi (50).

Speaking to ANI, the deceased's son said that her mother along with five other family members came here to celebrate his birthday.

"As it was my birthday, all my family members came here to celebrate. When I went out with my friends this morning, the roof got collapsed and they all got injured. My mother died at the hospital while being treated for grievous injuries on her head," he said.

He added that the outer condition of his rented apartment where the incident took place was quite good.

"I don't know why the roof collapsed. We were sitting quietly in our room. We were living on rent here for a year. The condition of the flat from outside was quite good," he said.

Earlier in the day, the police said that several people are still trapped under the debris after the building's roof collapsed and nine people who sustained injuries were shifted to hospital.

Police along with three fire tenders reached the spot following the incident. (ANI)

