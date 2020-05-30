'1 year of mass destruction': TDP chief slams YSRCP

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called YSRCP's one year of the rule as the year of 'mass destruction' in Andhra Pradesh.

Within one month of coming to power, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the demolition of Praja Vedika, a grievance redressal hall constructed adjacent to the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Jagan ordered the demolition citing it an illegal construction. The demolition was started on June 25, 2019.

Referring to that incident; Chandrababu Naidu tweeted a photo of demolished building captioning, "When a government starts its tenure by destroying, what can one expect except #1YearOfMassDestruction." (ANI)

