1-yr-old baby dies due to negligence of 108 ambulance personnel in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A one-year-old infant lost his life allegedly due to the negligence of 108 ambulance personnel. A case has been registered in Betnoti police station under Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, said the police on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeet Behera, son of Geeta Behera, a resident from Ambajoda village of Betnoti block. The infant was taken to Baripada PRM Medical College for the treatment of diarrhea. As his condition worsened, he was transferred to Cuttack SCB Medical College and hospital through a 108 ambulance.

Geeta Behera alleged that her son Sanjeet Behera had died due to the negligence of ambulance workers.

"According to an FIR, one case has been registered at Betnoti case number 176/20 under section 304A, 34 of the Indian Penal Code," Ashok Nayak, Inspector in-charge, Betnoti Police Station told ANI.

Despite the delay, the ambulance was rushed to Cuttack Medical College with the child. After leaving the town of Baripada, 108 staff stopped near Manchabandha Dhaba to eat. Meanwhile, the child's breath was blown out due to a delay in eating.

The baby was in critical condition but did not have oxygen or selenium in the vehicle. An ambulance was stopped at the Keshipur Community Health Centre for a medical examination.

"It was really very unfortunate for our Mayurbhanj district. I am requesting the Odisha government that culprits must be punished," said Subash Chandra Adhikari, a local youth social activist of Mayurbhanj, while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

