10 Bangladesh nationals held for unlawfully entering Tripura

Tripura (Agartala) [India], October 31 (ANI): As many as 10 Bangladeshi nationals including women have been arrested by North Tripura police from two vehicles for unlawfully entering Tripura on Thursday night and Friday morning.

They were held from Assam-bound vehicles, police said.

In the first incident, altogether four Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from a night deluxe bus at the Churaibari check post.

Police said all the four intruders unlawfully entered Tripura through Kamalasagar located at Tripura's Sepahijala district.



They boarded the bus from Agartala and crossed the borders of the state but as soon as Assam police launched a thorough checking of the vehicle they boarded their identity was revealed.

All of them were later produced before lower Assam's Karimganj District Court.

In an almost similar way, six Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed in Assam-Tripura borders on Friday morning. According to the police, there are altogether six persons including four women infiltrators.

The police during their routine checking arrested them from two Badarpur-bound auto rickshaws. The police had also identified a person who extended logistic support for entering Tripura. The arrested persons were identified as Aleya Begum her husband Shakil Alam, two daughters Fatima Akter and Nazma Begum along with Alamgir Abdul Gaffar and a youth named Soyel.

The police had sought 10 days of police remand while producing them before Karimganj District Court. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were heading towards Bangalore for work purposes as some of their contacts were already working there. (ANI)

