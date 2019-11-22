Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

$10 billion targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30 lakh people by 2025: Rajnath

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:54 IST

Hyderabad [Telangana], Nov 22 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said his ministry has set a target of $26 billion for aerospace, defence services and goods by 2025 under the Defence Production Policy and in that, approximately $10 billion is targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30 lakh people.
"Under the Defence Production Policy, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has set the target of $26 billion for aerospace, defence services and goods by 2025. In this, approximately $10 billion is targeted for creating job opportunities for 20-30 lakh people," a defence ministry release quoted Singh as saying in a video message during the DRDO Industry Synergy summit 2019 in Hyderabad.
Minister welcomed synergy being created for boosting indigenous development of defence systems.
He said that DRDO is taking crucial steps for attaining self-sufficiency in the area of defence systems development.
Highlighting the Indian Government's various initiatives to encourage the innovation and development within the country, he stressed that excellence is to be brought in the field of defence innovation and their adoption to the defence systems.
"DPSUs, Industry, research institutes and services need to work hand in hand. In this connection he also mentioned the target set by the government to incorporate at least 25 AI based products into defence in near future," he said.
Singh appreciated that DRDO has nurtured more than 1,800 industries which are actively working together to produce defence systems. He asked the DRDO and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency.
Chairman DRDO and Secretary DDR&D, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, in his address mentioned about the latest policies of DRDO like like Zero Transfer of Technology (ToT) and Zero Royalty for Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP) and free usage of DRDO patents by domestic Industry. Expressing confidence in defence industry, he said, healthy scenario is to be fostered for closer interactions between Industry and DRDO to overcome the gaps.
The DRDO Chairman highlighted that of late industry base has greatly widened from mere manufacturing to development and designing of components and sub-systems.
He said that the Indian Industry has matured from 'Build from Print' to 'Build from Specifications'.
A panel discussion chaired by Chairman DRDO was also held. Many concerns were raised and suggestions were given by the industry participants. It was communicated that constructive suggestions will be duly taken into account in the upcoming policies for the improvement of the functioning of the system.
"Some industry representatives shared their experiences of working in the defence sector and spoke about the challenges faced by startups and MSMEs in manufacturing and exports. Senior officials of DRDO and around 300 Industry representatives were also present on the occasion," the release said.

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:53 IST

We all have consensus on Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 : After weeks of being on tenterhooks there seems to be a breakthrough on government formation in Maharashtra with Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday stating that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance g

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:22 IST

SPG amendment bill to be tabled in Parliament next week

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Parliament is likely to take up the proposed amendment of Special Protection Group Act next week in the ongoing Winter Session with the government ready with its draft, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 19:15 IST

After meeting with MHRD, JNUSU president says strike will continue

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) on Friday announced that they will not call off the ongoing strike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:45 IST

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Mulayam Singh, wishes him...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's 80th birthday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:44 IST

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices file review plea...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices on Friday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its October 24 ruling ordering telecom companies to pay around Rs 92,000 crore to the Centre on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:36 IST

Kerala snakebite death: Principal, Vice-principal suspended

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Principal and Vice-principal of Sarvajana Government Higher Secondary School in Wayanad's Sulthan Bathery were suspended on Friday after the death of a Class 5 student due to snakebite inside the classroom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:35 IST

Central team starts assessing crop damages in Marathwada region

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A high-level central team on Friday began a three-day tour to assess damages to Kharif crops caused by excessive rains in Marathwada region of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Met Nithyananda over a year back for few minutes: Cong leader DK...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he met self-styled godman Nithyananda more than a year ago for a few minutes only.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

Amit Shah chairs meet to implement cabinet's decision on import of onions

New Delhi [India]. Nov 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a meeting to implement the Union Cabinet's decision to import 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:22 IST

UP: Shivpal celebrates brother Mulayam's birthday in Saifai

Etawah/Lucknow [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday celebrated birthday of his brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:17 IST

Odisha: Over 60 fire tenders used to rescue man from...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Over 60 fire tenders successfully rescued a man with the help of sky lift machine, who was stranded at the 70-feet-high dome of Parija Library in Utkal University here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:11 IST

UP: Body of DLF Mall's employee found on terrace in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The city police on Friday here recovered the body of an employee working in a mall here from its terrace.

Read More
iocl