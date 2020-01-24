10 cases registered over anti-CAA protests, 102 persons held: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered a total of 10 cases till date in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), police said on Friday.

It said 102 people have been arrested for indulging in violence during the protests against the CAA and NRC in central, southeast and northeast police districts.

Protests had erupted in different parts of the country including the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

A section of people including lawyers, activists and political leaders have termed the law as "unconstitutional" and "discriminatory on religious grounds".(ANI)

