10 COVID-19 patients in Andaman-Nicobar test negative: Chetan Sanghi

Andaman and Nicobar [India], April 10 (ANI): Andaman and Nicobar Islands chief secretary Chetan Sanghi on Friday said that all ten persons who tested positive earlier in the union territory have now tested negative after receiving treatment.

"Some good development while #AndamanFightsCOVID19 All ten earlier positive cases are now negative after treatment. They will be shifted from hospital to institutional quarantine for 2 weeks," Sanghi tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet hours later, the senior official urged people to follow the restrictions and guidelines noting that the COVID-19 threat was not over yet.

"Many think #AndamanFightsCOVID19 is near over with 10 +ve cases turning -ve. Many examples where negatives have again come positive. So no let up," he tweeted.

Earlier, officials had informed that 11 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)

