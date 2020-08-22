Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ten cows were found dead in a shelter in Dewas, an official said.
District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.
"This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. I have asked the concerned authorities to look into the matter. If someone is found guilty, strict action will be taken," he told reporters here. (ANI)
10 cows found dead at shelter in MP's Dewas
ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 07:06 IST
