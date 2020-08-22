10 cows found dead at shelter in MP's Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Ten cows were found dead in a shelter in Dewas, an official said.

District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.

"This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. I have asked the concerned authorities to look into the matter. If someone is found guilty, strict action will be taken," he told reporters here. (ANI)

