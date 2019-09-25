10 dead, 1 injured in accident in Haryana

Jind (Haryana) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): At least 10 people died and one other was injured in a road accident at Jind-Hansi road here on Tuesday night.

The youths were returning to their home after participating in an Army recruitment rally when an oil tanker ran over their auto near Ramrai village about 10:30 pm.

They took the auto from Jind city and met with the fateful incident after barely travelling eight kilometres on Jind-Hansi road.

"Two of three people have been identified. We have found documents from their bags and intimated their family members to verify their identity," DSP Kaptal Singh said.

The deceased include five from a single village.

The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment. (ANI)

