10 dead, 186 injured in communal violence in Delhi: Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): At least 10 persons have died and 186 are injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday, police said here on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately 10 deaths have occurred including the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal. DCP Shahdara also sustained head injuries in the violence. 56 police personnel and 130 civilians have been injured in the riots," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa told reporters here.

"Section 144 has been imposed in the affected areas. We appeal to the people to maintain peace and not to believe in rumours. I appeal to people especially in North East Delhi to not take law in their hands. We are taking the help of drones also. The situation is now under control," he added.

Randhawa denied that there is a shortage of police force in the affected areas.

"I deny that there is any deficiency of the Police force. Sufficient forces have been deployed in the North-East district. CRPF, RAF and additional resources of Delhi police are also active. 11 FIRs have been registered and a few persons have been detained," he said.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi. (ANI)

