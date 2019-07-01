10 dead, 7 injured as matador plunges into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed while seven others were injured after a matador carrying them fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The accident took place when the driver of the bus, which was coming from Keshwan, lost control.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

"10 died and seven have suffered injuries after a matador vehicle coming from Keshwan to Kishtwar fell into a gorge," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

