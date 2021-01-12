10 dead, several sick after consuming spurious liquor in MP's Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): At least ten people died and several others fell sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

"10 people dead, 5 ill after consuming poisonous liquor, "said Morena Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania.

Amid questions being raised on the availability of toxic liquor in the area, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "I'm deeply saddened by this incident. SHO has been suspended immediately. Senior officials have reached the site and a team will investigate the matter. Accused won't be spared."





Manoj Sharma, Inspector General of Chambal range informed "It has not yet been established that the liquor was poisonous. We are investigating the details of the consumed liquor with the assistance of the district administration. The reason of death will be established only after the post-mortem report comes."



On Monday night about ten people died from Manpur and Pahawali villages died after consuming suspected spurious liquor. (ANI)

