10 deaths, 1,376 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 26 (ANI): 1,376 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths due to the infection have been reported from Odisha in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department.

With 1,376 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 25,389 including 9,287 active cases. While 15,928 recoveries have been reported in the state so far, the death toll stands at 140, it added.

India reported a spike of 48,661 coronavirus cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)

