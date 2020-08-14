10 deaths, 1,977 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 1,977 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths and 1,422 recoveries were reported from Odisha on Thursday, said the State Government on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 54,630, including 16,353 active cases 37,900 recoveries, and 324 deaths to date, it added.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's coronavirus count has risen to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)

