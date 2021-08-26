10 die after consuming spurious liquor in Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): At least ten people died in Agra due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor.



According to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, methyl alcohol was present in the body of four people.

"10 people died due to consumption of suspected spurious liquor in Agra. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report of four people states the presence of methyl alcohol in their body," said Amit Gupta, Agra Divisional Commissioner.

He said that samples of two more people were sent for examination. (ANI)

