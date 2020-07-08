10-feet long King Cobra rescued in Odisha's Ganjam

Ganjam (Odisha) [India], July 8 (ANI): Forest officials along with members of People for Animals (PFA) rescued a King Cobra from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple of Ganjam district on Monday.

After seeing the giant snake, cobra one devotee shouted and informed the temple administration which gave information to the forest department.

The 10-feet long snake was later released into the wild. (ANI)

