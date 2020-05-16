10 FIRs registered against landlords for forcefully seeking rent from tenants: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday said that ten FIRs have been registered against landlords for forcefully demanding rent from tenants amid coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Nine of these FIRs have been registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station in the North-West district, according to DCP North-West Vijayanta Arya, one was registered in the South district.

Students residing in PGs in Mukherjee Nagar and adjoining areas had complained that their landlords were pestering them for rent despite the lockdown being in force.

In March, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to the landlords not to force tenants to pay rent for two to three months, stating that his government will pay for the rent if tenants are not in a condition to do so.

"I appeal to all landlords not to force tenants to pay rent for two or three months. Please postpone it for a few months. When the situation becomes normal, if anyone is unable to pay, the government will pay for them," Kejriwal had said while addressing a digital press conference.

The chief minister had also said that strict action would be taken against those landlords who force tenants to pay rent.

Kejriwal had also urged industrialists, businessmen, and all well-to-do families to help the needy people during the lockdown period.

Last month, Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department had directed district administrations and police to take strict action against landlords and house owners who are forcing doctors, paramedical staff and health care personnel to vacate their rented residences in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The department said that "such behaviour" of landlords amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties. (ANI)

