Inspector Subrata Chakraborty with the two arrested persons in Amtali police station. Photo/ANI
Inspector Subrata Chakraborty with the two arrested persons in Amtali police station. Photo/ANI

10 gm brown sugar seized, 2 held in Tripura

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:26 IST

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Police here have arrested two persons, including a woman, with 10 grams of brown sugar in their possession, said Inspector and in-charge of Amtali police station Subrata Chakraborty.
"The two were caught red-handed while they were trying to transport the consignment of 10 gram brown sugar hidden in a car from Agartala to southern Udaipur city," Chakraborty told ANI here.
He added that the driver of the vehicle, Maran Shil, who had recently retired from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the woman are part of a bigger syndicate in the illegal drug trade.
"The driver of the vehicle is a retired BSF personnel, and along with Ranjita Ghosh, is part of a bigger illegal drug trafficking syndicate. We will produce both in court and ask for their remand in order to find out the names of the others who are involved in the illegal trade," Chakraborty added.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:27 IST

Tripura: Police recover 197 kg marijuana in joint operation with BSF

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) along the state's border with Assam, police have recovered 197 kilograms of dry marijuana (ganja) from an ambulance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:25 IST

Opposition creating unnecessary noise over cyclic slowdown in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that some opposition parties were trying to create panic in the country over what he claimed to be a recurring "cyclic" slowdown in the economy during months of "saawan-bhado".

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 02:39 IST

Kerala CM's protest against removal of Article 370 is political...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his stance against the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that Vijayan's protest was an act of "political expediency".

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

J-K: Northern Army Commander visits Doda, Kishtwar to review...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

In a first, BJD to seek Aadhar number from new members

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): In what could be the first-of-its-kind such step by a political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will ask its new members to provide Aadhar number.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Man held for spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A person was arrested by police for allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:32 IST

Rise above politics, stand with govt on national integrity,...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised on normalcy being restored in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed political parties to rise above politics and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:31 IST

Jorhat: Doctor allegedly beaten to death by tea garden workers

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 73-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family and others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:28 IST

Ex-MLA and Biju Patnaik's driver Prahlad Behera living in...

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Late Biju Patnaik's driver and former Phulbani MLA Prahlad Behera is facing the most difficult phase in his life as his mere pension unable to fulfill his family's basic needs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:26 IST

Row over Article 370: Does Rahul speak in favour of Pakistan, asks Shah

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Kashmir, saying that his comments were used by Pakistan against India and asked whether he speaks in favour of the neighbouring country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:24 IST

Odisha: Take Home Ration distribution commences in 30 districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): With the objective of enhancing the quality of 'Take Home Ration' (THR) management system to the next level, Chhatua (multigrain food) was distributed here to Anganwadi centres in 30 districts on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:12 IST

Andhra Pradesh: 65-yr old man injured in bear attack

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 65-year old man, Madla Tumbaiah, got injured after a bear attacked him in Limbugan village, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More
iocl