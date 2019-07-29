10 historical monuments to remain open till 9 pm for common public

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has announced that 10 historical monuments across the country will stay open till 9 pm every day for the visitors and public.

"Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel announced that opening hours of 10 historical monuments across the country has been increased and now these monuments will remain open from Sunrise to 9 pm for common public," a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) read.

The 10 monuments include, Rajarani temple complex (Bhubaneswar), Dulhadeo Temple (Khajurao), Sheikh Chilli Tomb (Thanesar), Safdarjung Tomb and Humayun's Tomb (Delhi), Group of Monuments at Pattadakkal and Gol Gumbaz (Karnataka), Group of Temples, Markanda (Maharashtra), Man Mahal, Vaidhshala (Varanasi) and Rani-ki-Vav (Gujarat).

According to the official release, some other monuments are also being considered for longer opening hours for visitors.

"The Minister also informed that other than these 10 monuments some other historical monuments are also under consideration for long opening hours for visitors. These 10 Monuments have been selected in the first phase," the release read. (ANI)

