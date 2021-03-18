10 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail.
However, all inmates are asymptomatic and have been shifted to a hospital at the jail.
"Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail," RK Jaiswal, jail superintendent said. (ANI)
