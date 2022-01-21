10 labourers hurt after roof of under-construction school collapsed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): As many as ten labourers were injured after the roof of an under-construction school collapsed in Tejaji Nagar of India on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at around 6 pm.



There were 20 labourers were working at the construction site when the incident happened.

To carry out the rescue operation, officials of SDRF, police and municipal corporation were rushed to the spot.

Some of the labourers were admitted to MY hospital for treatment. (ANI)

