10 lakh jobs, 20 lakh employment opportunities: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's announcement during Independence Day address

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 15 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish on Monday announced arrangements for additional 10 lakh jobs to the youth of the state in addition to the promise made by his deputy Tejashvi Yadav's earlier and indicated that total employment opportunities created could eventually be higher.

In his Independence Day address from Patna's Gandhi Maidan today, Kumar said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United) alliance government aims to provide at least 10 lakh jobs in the government and an additional 10 lakh "employment opportunities" in various sectors.

"We will do so much to create jobs and employment opportunities for the children of the state -- in both government and outside -- that if we succeed, we want to take the figure to 20 lakhs," he said, adding that the state government will work hard everywhere to ensure this.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejasvi Yadav, who has been under attack for his promise of providing 10 lakh jobs made while campaigning during the 2020 assembly elections took to Twitter to thank the chief minister.

"Many thanks to respected Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji for the historic announcement of arranging 10 lakh jobs and other 10 lakh jobs in Bihar as per the expectations and dreams of the unemployed and youth," Yadav said in a tweet after Nitish Kumar's speech.

"Myself and you will take Bihar towards the path of development and progress. It's an oath!," Yadav added.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) allied with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Tejasvi Yadav to form the government in Bihar recently.



Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till today. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes.

The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 76th anniversary of independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised the role of women in the country's freedom struggle.

Ahead of his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag. Flower petals were showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The Air Force band played the National Anthem hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the 'Rashritya Salute'. (ANI)

