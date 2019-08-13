New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Ten MLAs of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) joined BJP in presence of its working president JP Nadda and general secretary Ram Madhav here at the party's headquarters on Tuesday.
This comes a few days after the SDF legislators met Madhav.
SDF, a regional political party, was founded by Chamling in 1993. (ANI)
10 MLAs of Sikkim Democratic Front join BJP
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:52 IST
