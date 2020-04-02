10-month-old among two test positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], April 2 (ANI): A 59-year-old woman and her 10-month-old granddaughter have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday.

According to the Chandigarh Health Department, they are family contacts of the NRI couple that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier.

With this, the total cases in the Union Territory rose to 18.



The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 1,965 on Thursday, after as many as 328 new cases were reported, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

