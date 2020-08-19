10 months experience as Goa Governor was 'pleasant': Satya Pal Malik

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that his 10 months experience as Governor of Goa was "pleasant" and conveyed best wishes to the people of state.

Malik, who has been appointed as the Governor for Meghalaya by President Ram Nath Kovind said he will depart on Wednesday.

"I am glad that I had an opportunity to serve in a beautiful state like Goa. During my tenure in Goa, which was almost 10 months the experience has been nothing but pleasant," read his letter.

"Goa is blessed with natural beauty. The people of Goa are very warm and generous. I have got tremendous love from the people here. Goa has its own unique identity. People have their own way of living. I would love to visit Goa in times ahead and the State of Goa will always be very close to my heart. As I depart tomorrow, I wish to convey my best wishes to the people of Goa. And pray that the State remains strong with all its solidarity and harmony," it said.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, and it was during his tenure that the decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken in August 2019.

While Malik will replace Tathagata Roy in Meghalaya, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will discharge the functions of the Governor of Goa in addition to his own duties. (ANI)

