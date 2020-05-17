10 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Ten more COVID-19 cases were reported in the Border Security Force (BSF) in the last 24 hours, said officials on Sunday.

All the new positive cases reported are under treatment at designated COVID-19 healthcare hospitals.

"Since yesterday, 13 (all from Delhi) personnel who had tested positive earlier, have been discharged," said BSF.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases on Sunday stood at 90,927 including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)