10 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana's Jhajjar

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], April 30 (ANI): Ten more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Jhajjar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the district to 18, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Randeep Puniya.

Out of these 10 cases, nine are vegetable vendors who have a history of travelling to Delhi and one is a nurse at a hospital.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 33,050 COVID-19 cases in the country, including 8,325 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,074 deaths. (ANI)

