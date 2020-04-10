10 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 207

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10 (ANI): With 10 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka's tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 207, the Karnataka government has said.

The 207 COVID-19 cases include 30 discharged and 6 deaths. Out of 10 new cases, 9 are close contacts of people who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.

"10 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 207, including 6 deaths and 30 discharged. 9 of the 10 new cases, are close contacts of people who had tested positive for the virus earlier," said the Karnataka government.

Meanwhile, the State Department of Health and Family Welfare has further notified 14 more COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the state. These hospitals include Bagalkot District Hospital, Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, District Hospital Chikkaballapur, SNR District Hospital, Kandaya Bhavan Ramanagar, Tumkur District Hospital, Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura District Hospital and Yadgiri District Hospital.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday.

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 503 of them have been cured/discharged, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the toll stands at 199. (ANI)

