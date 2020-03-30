10 more test positive, Rajasthan COVID-19 tally climbs to 69

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): The Rajasthan government on Monday confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 69.

While two positive cases are from Jaipur and one from Bhilwara, seven are Iran evacuees, shifted to Jodhpur recently.

Out of 62 cases, 14 have tested negative (after being positive) in consecutive tests and four have been discharged, while 10 have been kept under observation.

"If proper treatment is given to the corona positive patients, then they can be removed from the cycle of this epidemic. The 14 patients who have been tested negative now are an example of this," said Medical Minister Dr Raghu Sharma.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, there is a 71-year-old female and another is a 21-year-old male. Both the patients are members of the family of the COVID-19 positive person in Ramganj.

The Medical Minister informed that the active surveillance team of the medical department has done screening of over 3 crore families in the state.

Apart from this, 28,43,362 patients are in passive surveillance and 302 people are currently admitted in isolation in the districts of the state. Moreover, the samples are being taken by tracing people who have come in contact with the 69 positive patients. (ANI)

