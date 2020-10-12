10 new bridges by BRO have power to change destiny of J-K's economy: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha thanked Prime Minister, Defence Minister and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the 10 new bridges in the Union Territory (UT), stating it will open new paths of development, peace and prosperity in the region.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier today inaugurated 44 bridges made by the BRO across seven States and UTs in an event through video conferencing.



"The newly inaugurated bridges will play a crucial role in strengthening the connectivity to far-flung areas of J-K and enhancing the operational efficiency of our forces. I strongly believe that bridges are not only critical component of country's infrastructure but they also connect people and have power to change the destiny of a society and economy of the region," Sinha said during the meeting held via video conferencing.

The Lt Governor further expressed the hope that there will be greater socio-economic development in the UT in the year ahead and development would reach its every nook and corner.

Meanwhile, Singh said that the construction of these bridges will facilitate military and civil transport in the western, northern and northeast areas of the country. "Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year," he said. (ANI)

