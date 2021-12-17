10 new cases of Omicron variant reported in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Ten new cases of the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, have been detected in the national capital, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.



As per the Minister, the new cases have taken the total tally of Omicron cases in Delhi to 20.

Out of these 20, a total of 10 people have been discharged, said the Delhi Health Minister.

"10 new cases of Omicron variant cases reported in Delhi, taking the total number of cases of the variant here to 20. A total of 10 people, out of these 20, have been discharged," said Jain today. (ANI)

