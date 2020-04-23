10 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 23 (ANI): 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Kerala on Thursday.

"With an additional 10 new COVID-19 cases reported today, the total positive cases in the state stand at 447. 129 of them are active cases," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

324 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the southern state.

A total of 21,700 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 686 deaths. 4,325 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

