10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur

Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A total of 10 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Govindgarh area of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh, informed the Deputy Commissioner of Sirmaur, Dr. RK Pruthi.

"Out of 51 samples that were sent for testing on Monday, 41 tested negative and 10 tested positive for coronavirus," Dr. Pruthi said.

He further said, "Out of 10 positive cases, there is a girl (8), a boy (11), five women aged between 29 years to 58 years and three men between the age of 23 years to 34 years."

With 10 more COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the tally of coronavirus cases has reached 1,641 in the state on Tuesday.

According to the official data, there are 547 active cases, 1,067 recoveries, and 10 deaths in the state. Around 15 patients have also migrated from the state. (ANI)

