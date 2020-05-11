10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally reaches 858

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 858, the state Health Department said on Monday.

"31 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the state and 422 persons have been discharged after recovery," the Health Department added.

A total of 67,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 20,917 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

There are 44,029 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,206 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

