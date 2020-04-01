10 people quarantined in J-K after attending Markaz event in Delhi

Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], Apr 1 (ANI): Ten people who had returned from Delhi after participating in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been identified and put them under quarantine in Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Ten people who arrived in Poonch district after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin, have been identified by District Administration. All of them have been kept under quarantine," said Ramesh Angral, SSP District Police, Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

A huge religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13-15. It came into the spotlight after over 24 people who attended the event tested positive for coronavirus.



Earlier today Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that a total of 2,361 people have been brought out from Markaz, Nizamuddin in a joint operation by authorities which lasted 36 hours till 4 am today.

Out of these 617 have been sent to hospitals while the rest have been sent to different quarantine facilities, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1637 on Wednesday after an increase of 240 new infections from those reported yesterday.

The total tally includes 132 people who have been cured or discharged. A total of 38 people have died due to COVID-19 as per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Today is the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown in place across the country. (ANI)