10 people who resided in Dharavi after returning from Delhi have been identified: Mumbai Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Mumbai Police have confirmed that 10 people, who lived in Dharavi for a few days after returning from Delhi's Nizamuddin area, have been identified and traced.

Police said these people resided in the flat of the first Dharavi positive case of the coronavirus on April 1. They were from Kerala and had left for the State from here.

Police also said that only Kerala authorities can confirm if these people are coronavirus positive or not.

An FIR has been registered against 150 people, associated with Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat, here at Azad Maidan police station for violating quarantine and official preventive orders, police said.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 271 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"FIR registered against 150 people of Tablighi Jamaat at Azad Maidan police station for violating quarantine orders (IPC Section 271) and violating govt official preventive order (IPC Section 188). FIR also registered under IPC Section 269, besides the earlier two sections of 271 and 188," the police said.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

23 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 891.

With an increase of 354 COVID-19 cases, India's total count of positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

